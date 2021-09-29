Harry C. Murphy passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Services will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Derby on Friday, Oct. 1 with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield on Monday, Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
He was a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Derby.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Dawn Murphy/Duncan of Derby; two grandchildren, Jacob Duncan and Isabella Duncan, both of Mulvane; and two brothers, Robert Murphy of Chicago, Ill., and James Murphy of Neshkoro, Wis.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Ann Murphy/Shiley.
Memorials may be made to the Kansas Honor Flight.
