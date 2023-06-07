Harolene “Harri” June Pickens went to be with her Lord and Savior June 3, 2023. Harri’s celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at Madison Avenue United Methodist (MAUM) Church.
Harri was born April 1, 1935, in Shattuck, Okla. and married Bill Pickens in 1957.
She is preceded in death by her parents and Bill. Harri is survived by her son; Greg (Anne) Pickens, daughter; LuAnn (Jeff) Schaaf, grandchildren; Ryan (Ashlyn) Pickens, Sydney (John) LaDuke, Steven (Tasha) Schaaf, Chris (Jennie) Pickens, and her great-grandson; Benjamin.
Harri celebrated her 88th birthday on April 1 withmany family and friends. She will be missed by everyone including her sisters Norma Brewer, Judy Jenkins, and Keta Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her MAUM Church and the Derby Public Library.
