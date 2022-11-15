Harold Allen Russell, Jr., 77, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, November 12th, 2022. He was born June 1st, 1945 to Harold Russell, Sr. and Lois Russell Newman in Walla Walla, Washington.
Harold graduated Central High School in Cheyenne, WY, in 1964 and July 24, 1965, married his high school sweetheart. He was Procurement Manager for Boeing for 42 years, moved 33 times with Boeing Minuteman and settled in Derby in 1980. He loved sports, coaching, Derby Panther Pac, Babe Ruth Baseball, and was a father figure to many kids in Derby. He also loved golfing with his buddies.
Preceded in death parents, Lois and Harold, Sr. Survived by his wife Judy; children, Allen, III (Jennifer) Russell, Walker (Carla) Russell; siblings, Janet Gillow, William (Lori) Russell, Patrick (Nancy) Russell; grandchildren, Aspen, Zachary Allen (Catabrean), Andrew, Cheyenne, Jordan Ann (Ryan), Peyton, Calvin; great-grandchildren, Connor, Gracyn, Macoy, Gianna, Joziah, Maverick Allen.
Visitation is Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037. Graveside Service 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 19th, 2022, at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay, Derby, Kan. 67037 Memorial contributions may be made to CJ Memorial, PO Box 324, Derby, Kan. 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.