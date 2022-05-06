DERBY – Gregory Lynn Johnson, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Open visitation: Monday, May 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, in the chapel. A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, south of Derby on 95th St.
He was born March 17, 1959, to Albert Elden and Dortha Marie (Koehler) Johnson in Oklahoma City, Okla., and was one in a family of seven. Greg had an infectious laugh and warm glow in his eyes, a comforting presence, was an avid lover of ice cream, estate sales and auctions, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to Colorado and Missouri every year to explore the back roads and high-mountain trails. In spare time he could also be found hitting the craps table and playing blackjack. Fourth of July was his favorite holiday, and he hosted the family cookout and fireworks nearly every year. He always had a wise or witty comment, was just a phone call away for advice on any topic, and could talk a deal out of just about anybody. And if he couldn’t, his advice? Walk away, they’ll likely come back to you.
Greg will be very sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
He was preceded in death by Robin Denise (Reeve) Johnson (wife); Albert Elden and Dortha Marie Johnson (parents); Richard Vernon and Shirley Louise Reeve (father- and mother-in-Law); Steven Eugene Johnson (brother); James Mathew Reeve (nephew).
Gregory is survived by his wife, Diana Johnson; children, Jay Inghram (Jennifer), Amanda McCluer (fiancé Loren Luke), Shelby Simmons (Tanner); grandchildren, Tyler Inghram, Jaydyn Mullin, Kyle Luke, Dakota Davis, Jacobie Luke, Tyler Luke, Landon Davis, Landyn McCluer, Natalie Simmons, one Baby Simmons on the way; and one great-grandson Luke on the way; siblings, Phil (Vickie), Dennis (Mary), Karen Jackson, Janet Clark (Roger), Deanne Besen (Jack); brothers-in-law, David Bartmess (Pennie), James "Jim" Michael Reeve (Peggy); and nearly innumerable nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.