Derby - Gregory Krueger, 73, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center. He was born Oct. 30, 1949, to Roger and Doris Krueger in Wichita.
He enjoyed golfing, reading, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Doris Krueger; and sister Mary Higgins.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Nancy Krueger of Derby; children: Mitch Krueger of Wichita, Amy (Tim) Cline of Derby, Nathan (Megan) Krueger of Dewitt, Mich.; grandchildren: Bailey Kilgore, Alexis Lambert, Courtney Simmons, Glenn Cline, Averie Miller, Payton Krueger; great-grand daughter, Remington Simmons; brothers, Steve Krueger and Randy Krueger and sister, Pam Anderson.
Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. Memorial Mass follows at 10:30 a.m., also at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E. 45th St. N., Wichita.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary’s Building Fund. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
