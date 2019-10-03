DERBY – Gregory Keith Reynolds, age 64, retired Textron employee, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday, October 7, with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m.; funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ann Reynolds; and his brother, Donnie Reynolds.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Shellie; his children, Wesley Reynolds of Mulvane, Daniel Reynolds (Nicole) of Derby, Marin Reynolds of Derby, and Skyeler Reynolds (Brook) of Derby; sisters, Cheryl Benedict, Sheila Reynolds and Sandra Born; grandchildren, Cole, Cooper, Reid and Luke Reynolds.
