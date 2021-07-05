Derby – Gregory Dee Simonsen, December 19, 1947 - July 1, 2021, died at the age of 73 in Wichita, Kan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 7 from 5-7 p.m. at The Pavillion at Madison Avenue Central Park, 618 N. Derby Ave., Derby, Kan.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia of Derby; his children, Jim (Christy) Simonsen, Darci (Jeff) Rodriguez; his grandchildren, Zach Simonsen, Beau Rodriguez, Toby Rodriguez, and Abbey Simonsen; his sister Brenda (Ed) Gurley; and many extended family members.
Greg was the second-generation owner of Simonsen Plumbing, Inc. and served 40+ years on the Derby Volunteer Fire Department as Assistant Chief for many years.
