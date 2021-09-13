Oklahoma City – Gregg A. Jackson, 58, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Services pending.
Gregg was born March 23, 1963, to Dean and Joyce (Keplinger) Jackson in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up in Derby, Kan., and graduated from Derby High School in 1981. He attended Wichita State University and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Gregg worked as a senior project engineer for over 30 years in the aircraft industry. Gregg was a loving and faithful son, brother and father.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law, Michael Stimac.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Jackson, Derby, Kan.; son, Cameron Jackson, Oklahoma City; sisters Phyllis Stimac, Dixie (Jeff) Rounds; brother Bryan (Donna) Jackson; nieces and nephews, Michael, Meredith, Sara, Samuel, Emma, Andrew, and Kyle; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 214 S. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageSouth.com for the Jackson family.
