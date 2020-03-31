DERBY – Grant Wayne Adams, 50, loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Grant was born August 1, 1969, in Wichita, Kan., to Jerry Lee Adams and Edie Marie Vogt. He graduated from Derby High School in 1987. He received his bachelors degree in business from Baker University while raising his children and working for Nabisco, where he had been employed for 25 years.
Grant was an avid sports fan who loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Wichita State Shockers, and the Derby Panthers. He volunteered for Derby Junior Football and was on the board for 10 years. He also coached Derby Junior Football for four years. During football season, Grant could be found at Panther Stadium every Saturday volunteering his time to Derby Junior Football. He always made sure that the players had a ride to practice and the games.
Grant was also instrumental in the development of the Derby Baseball Association. He coached baseball for several years and also served on the Derby Baseball Association board.
Grant was known as a friend to all and, above all else, was an amazing father who unselfishly dedicated his time and love to his children. He always had a smile on his face, a hug for everyone, and an infectious laugh. Grant loved to spend time at Little Busters with his family and friends. Everyone loved him, and he had an unending amount of friends that he was always willing to help. Grant will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Adams.
Grant is survived by his three children, Hailey Dawn Gutierrez (Felix Henry), Kody Wayne Adams, and Riley Parker Adams; grandchildren, Lucas Henry Gutierrez and Sophia Dawn Gutierrez; mother, Edie Marie Vogt; brother, Grady Alan Adams (Katherine Louise); stepgrandmother, Eunice Marie Pulver; and stepmother, Ethel Marie Adams.
