Glenn Carlton Gregg, 74, of Derby, Kan., passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born January 24, 1949, in Carlton, Calif., the son of Rob Roy and Rebecca Gregg.
He married Beverly Dee McIntosh on May 19, 1973, and they had 50 wonderful years together.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Rob Roy and Rebecca Gregg, and his older brother Larry Gregg.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Gregg of Derby; his two daughters, Cori Fortner of San Antonio, Texas, and Kelli Hokenmaier of Derby; his brother, Rob Roy Gregg Jr. (Trisha) of Meridiaville, Ala.; his grandsons, Jamie Lopez, Jacob Fortner, and Jace Hokenmaier; his granddaughter, Leah Fortner.
Cremation Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Mulvane First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, do something special with your loved ones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.