Glenn Douglas Byer, 84, retired Commercial Lending Banker with Intrust Bank, died Friday, August 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, September 3. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, September 4, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Memorial service will be live-streamed and available to view at www.dlwichita.com.
Glenn was an avid golfer, hunter, fisher, and woodworker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee Anne Byer; parents, Fred and Mildred Byer; and grandson, Austin Stubby.
Survived by his children, Larry (Deborah) Byer of Concord, N.H., Allison Byer of Douglass, Kan., Christine (Kent) Webber of Chanute, Kan., Brenda Stubby of Wilmington, N.C., Darin (Jaime) Byer of Derby, Kan.; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Burkhead of Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Wichita Junior Golf Foundation, 58 E. Via Verde St., Wichita, KS 67230. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
