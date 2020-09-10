DERBY – Gilbert Pickenpaugh (January 19, 1944 - September 4, 2020), survived by wife Shirley Pickenpaugh; daughter Molly Nikkel; son Joshua Pickenpaugh; son-in-law Kevin Nikkel; and sister Jon Lou Votruba. Gilbert was a graduate of Wichita State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Gilbert was a resident of Derby and had worked at NCR, Boeing, and Spirit Aerosystems. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank or Alzheimer’s Association chapter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby football drops highly touted opener at Mill Valley
- ‘You’re not from here’: Derby grad discusses her view of racism in high school
- Derby among potential sites for U.S. Space Command HQ
- CARES funding awarded to Derby businesses
- Derby PD seeing increase in shoplifting reports
- Bar business hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
- Derby doctor sets exemplary model for med students
- DHS graduate purchases local veterinary clinic
- Derby Sing Off ready for its encore
- Student2Student group nominated for Team of the Year
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 21
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.