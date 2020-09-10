DERBY – Gilbert Pickenpaugh (January 19, 1944 - September 4, 2020), survived by wife Shirley Pickenpaugh; daughter Molly Nikkel; son Joshua Pickenpaugh; son-in-law Kevin Nikkel; and sister Jon Lou Votruba. Gilbert was a graduate of Wichita State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Gilbert was a resident of Derby and had worked at NCR, Boeing, and Spirit Aerosystems. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank or Alzheimer’s Association chapter.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.