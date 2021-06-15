Gial Fergeson Kaegi, 90, of Wichita, Kan., passed away on the early afternoon of June 7, 2021, while in the company of his daughters at his home in Wichita. A private family service will be held in Moundridge, Kan., at a later date.
Gial was born in Newton, Kan., on September 1, 1930, as the second son of Clayton Christian and Erma Ina (Stuart) Kaegi. Gial was an Army Veteran of the German Occupation during the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Corporal. In 2016, he was honored in Washington, D.C., on a Kansas Honor Flight tours and banquet.
He served the Boeing Aircraft Company for 31 years. He and his wife, Marge, retired on the same day in 1994. Gial enjoyed volunteering at the KSU John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center in Haysville, and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, where he helped construct the Butterfly House and Garden and worked to maintain the Shakespeare Garden fountain and other notable areas of Botanica. He and his wife, Margaret, donated thousands of volunteer hours and gifted the Chinese Cherry Blossom Mosaic in the Chinese Garden of Friendship in June 2015. While volunteering at the KSU John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center they created the Kaegi Educational Walkway, furnished the Educational Center and were benefactors to the KSU Foundation.
He and the love of his life, Margaret Nan, who passed away on April 5, 2015, shared many adventures together while traveling the world, including China, Fiji, New Zealand, Barbados, Canada, Alaska, Australia, Ireland, Scotland and many more.
He is survived by his children: Gail Haywood-Tucker (Greg Tucker), of Wichita, Grant Kaegi (Tami), of Lenexa, Kan., and Chris Kaegi-Stephens (William Stephens), of Valley Center, Kan.; his sister-in-law, Betty Kaegi, of South Hutchinson, Kan.; three grandchildren: Megan Leiker (Patrick), of Leawood, Kan., John Kaegi (Amanda), of Hesston, Kan., Rachel Green (Daniel), of Prairie Village, Kan.; and eight great-grandchildren: Edison, Charlotte, Pierce Leiker; Kennedi, Lincoln, Kaden Kaegi; and Lucille and Sloan Green.
Gial was preceded in death by this parents; wife, Marge; brother, Stuart; and beloved grandson, (K.C.) Kyle Clark Haywood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS, 67203, and/or KSU John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center, 1901 E. 95th St. South, Haysville, KS, 67060, or by contacting the Broadway Mortuary at 1147 S. Broadway St., Wichita, KS, 67211, or their website at www.cozine.com, Obituary for Gial F. Kaegi. Gial’s family wishes to express their gratitude for the many kindnesses evidenced in thought and deed during these past several weeks.
