Geraldine Ann “Gerry” (Rempe) Kroening died peacefully on October 11, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Derby. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment will follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
She was born July 11, 1935, in Lawrence, Neb. In 1955, she married Maurice “Mo” Kroening. They moved to Derby in 1957.
Family was always the most important thing in Gerry’s life. She also enjoyed sewing, membership in several women’s groups, bridge clubs, church groups, and supporting Wichita State University sports. In addition to being a homemaker, Gerry spent time managing the family business, Kroening Construction Company. She served the community as a member of the Derby Planning Commission.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Mo Kroening; parents, Richard and Hilda Rempe; brother Father Melvin Rempe; and sister-in-law, Caroline Rempe.
Surviving relatives include her children, Carol Keller (Ron), Nancy Rader (Bob), Jim Kroening (Kathy Calvert), and Ron Kroening (Nancy Toomey); grandchildren, Amy Rader Buhrman (AJ), Kayla Rader Snider (Grant), Nick Rader, and Jett Kroening; and siblings, Richard J. Rempe, Sister Richardine Rempe, Rosemary Martin (Dan), and Vernon Rempe (Doris).
Memorials have been established with the St. Mary Building Fund and the Gerry Kroening Shocker Memorial c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002. Smith Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
