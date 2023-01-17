Gerald Herbert Brownlee, retired farmer in Bowsman, Manitoba Canada, died Jan. 11, 2023. Born Jan. 11, 1927 in Windthorst, Saskatchewan to Thomas, and Kathleen Brownlee. Gerald spent an abundance of his retirement years in Derby, Kan. He was a member of the Senior Services Advisory Board for the City of Derby and President of the Board of the Derby Senior Center. He also participated in the Wichita Glass Gazers club and was an avid fan of the Derby Panthers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Louise Brownlee, and brother Bill.
Survivors are brother Leonard Brownlee; stepsons Les Burns (Mary Ann) of Littleton Colo., Kevin Dunham (Rhonda) of Derby, stepdaughter Donna Kay Hornbeck (Doug) of Melvern; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grand children, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Services:
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Derby Senior Center or Derby Public Library.
