Gerald Dean Stanton, 74, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 1 at the South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, at 10:30 a.m. with burial at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N. College St., Winfield, Kan., at 2:00 p.m.
He was born to William and Roberta (Craycraft) Stanton on February 27, 1946, in Moline, Ill. He proudly served in the United States Navy and he completed two tours in Vietnam.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Beverly Stanton; children, Patrick (Whitney) Stanton, Jason (Elizabeth) Stanton; siblings, Judy (Bill) Richardon, Jim (Anna) Stanton; and grandchildren, William, Audrey, Blake, Alexis, Vivian and Sofia Stanton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and poor little Petey.
Memorial contributions can be made to Home Health and Hospice, 7607 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207 or to Care More Foundation, 508 Plumwood Dr., Rose Hill, KS 67133.
