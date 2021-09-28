Georgia Ruth Whitaker Martin, 102 years, was born on their farm at Pumpkin Creek, Montgomery County, Kan., on April 15, 1919. She passed away Sept. 24, 2021, in Wichita, Kan.
Visitation will be at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. Funeral services will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Robert Martin, on July 12, 1980; and her five sisters.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters: Lorraine (Kirk Lupton), Laramie, Wyo.; Janet (David Cundiff), Valley Center; Chris Martin, Wichita; five grandchildren: Joshua (Traci) Cundiff, Valley Center; Claire (Nick) Long, Wallasey, UK; Jaime (Madeline) Lupton, Arlington, Texas; Colleen (Alan) Lott, Palm City, Fla.; Caitlin (Andrew) Barlow, Centennial, Colo.; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby, and the American Heart Association.
