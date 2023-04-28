George Schifferdecker, age 95 years and 3 months, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 23, 2023. George was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle that enjoyed his family and was very proud of all of them. He was a lover of great food, loved to dance, tell jokes and made friends everywhere he went.
George was born in Arkansas City, Kansas on January 28, 1928 to Eathel Jane Boswell Schifferdecker and George William Schifferdecker, who preceded him in death along with his loving wife, Lou Annette Baumgartner Schifferdecker, his sister, Virginia Leas and son, George Everett. He is survived by his daughters Jane Ora Schifferdecker and Laura Pierce Schifferdecker, grandchildren Jamie Nicole Schifferdecker and Noah King, Ashley and Ben Pierce and great grandson Preston Jamison Pierce. His brother Donald (Wanda) Schifferdecker, nephews Steven Schifferdecker, Larry (Lisa Dembkowski) Schifferdecker, Roger (Sonja) Schifferdecker and grandnephew Robert Schifferdecker, grandnieces Stephanie Schifferdecker and Danielle Gerstner, plus his sister-in-law Sue Baumgartner. His cousin Don Williams.
As a young man, George’s family lived in Arkansas City, Kansas, until 1935 when they moved to a farm that is now in the middle of Strother Air Field in Hackney, Kansas. George attended Central and Victor primary schools in Cowley County until he moved to Winfield, Kansas, to live at his Aunt Ruth, Uncle Guy and cousin Don Eldon William’s home to attend his freshman year of high school.
In 1943, George moved with his mom and dad to Planeview, a new city built for Boeing employees. In 1946, he graduated from the Planeview High School and enlisted in the Navy. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1948, George went to college at Wichita State University where he met the love of his life, Lou Annette Baumgartner. On September 23, 1950, at noon, the sweethearts, George and Lou Ann were married at the Baumgartner’s home in Riverdale, Kansas.
After their honeymoon, they set-up their first home in Planeview where their daughter, Jane Ora was born on November 8, 1951. While Ann worked at the Coleman Company as a nurse at night, George finished college at Wichita State University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1953. He would go on to work as an aerospace industrial Engineer.
They bought their own home on Grove Street in Wichita in 1954, where their son, George Everett, was born on October 19, 1954. Ann went to work as a nurse at St. Joseph’s hospital and George worked for Cessna, Beech and Boeing until 1958 when George was transferred from Boeing to Martin Marietta Aircraft in Englewood, Colorado.
For one year in 1962, the family moved to Wellington, Kansas, where George worked as a representative for Martin Missile Installations. Then the family moved back to Littleton, Colorado in 1963, where George continued working for Martin-Marietta Corporation. In 1965, the family moved to St. Peters, Missouri, where George accepted a position at the McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in St, Louis. After George retired in 1992, George and Lou Ann moved to Osage Beach, Missouri where they continued living until 2014, when they moved to Pueblo West, Colorado to be close to their children.
On December 8, 2019, Lou Ann passed away and then on October 19, 2021, George Everett passed, so George and his daughter, Jane, decided to move to Mulvane to be close to his brother and the rest of his family.
George is a lifelong Mason and Methodist. He joined the Albert Pike Masonic Lodge in Wichita in 1949 and in 2024 he would have celebrated being a Mason for 75 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Albert Pike Masonic Lodge in George’s name through the Rindt-Erdman Mortuary.
Visitation will be on May 3rd, 4th and 5th from 5 to 7 pm at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home, 100 E. Kansas Avenue, Arkansas City, Kansas.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 232nd and 61st Road in Arkansas City.
