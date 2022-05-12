George Miklos is now in the loving arms of God as he passed quietly May 7, 2022. Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Visitation will follow Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 525 E. Main, Mulvane, Kan.
George was born on December 22, 1934, in Benld, Ill., the youngest son of Joseph Miklos and Mary Kozak Miklos. He was a graduate of Benld High School. He attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy. George was active in multiple clubs including the Student Council, the St. Patrick’s Club and was an awardee from the Board of Trustees for Student Publications. George graduated in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
George completed the United States Air Force Aviation Cadet program. His first day in the Air Force was on April 17, 1957. His assignment to Biloxi Air Force Base brought the marriage to the love of his life, Mary Cannon.
George proudly served at many Air Force installations including the Pentagon and the National Security Administration. He was the first Electronics Warfare Officer assigned to Nellis AFB and as such taught classes in electronic warfare. In 1967 he was assigned to the 357th TFW at the Royal Takhli Air Force Base during the Vietnam War. George flew in an F105 as EWO “Buda Bear” flying 100 missions over the Red River Valley. He was a proud original member of the Wild Weasel Association and of the River Rats Association. His awards include three Silver Star medals for Valor, six Distinguished Flying Crosses, 14 Air Medals, Expeditionary Medals, and Presidential unit citations, among others. In addition, George was a Master Navigator. He concluded his military service on July 1, 1977, with more than 3,000 flying hours in various aircraft.
George completed a degree in accounting and worked at the Boeing Company in the military engineering and accounting sections, retiring in 1995. He remained active with the American Legion and the Military Retiree Association.
George’s family includes his loving wife of 63 years, Mary; son Michael and wife Lisa; daughter M. Elizabeth and husband Vern, daughter Sharon and husband Jim, as well as daughter Jo; nine grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren and extended family.
George was a devoted and quiet man of faith. He attended St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish at McConnell AFB.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Society of Wild Weasels, P.O. Box 877, Silver Springs, MD 20918.
