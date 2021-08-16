CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Geneva Mains, born March 14, 1953, passed away August 9, 2021.
Service at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Winfield, Kan. brackneyfuneralservice.com
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 3:56 pm
