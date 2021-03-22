DERBY – Geneva "Genny" Marie Wilkes, 84, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Derby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.