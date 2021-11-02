DERBY – Gary Lee Enslinger, 69, insurance agent, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary in Wichita. A memorial has been established with American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
