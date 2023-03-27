Gary G. Alley, 83, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby.
He was born March 29, 1939, to Bill and Katherine Alley in Rose Hill.
Preceded in death by parents; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Bill Austin; brother, Mark Alley; and sister-in-law Ramona Winters Alley.
He is survived by his brothers, Bill Alley, Marion (Kay) Alley, Donald (Carolyn) Alley; sisters, Shirley (Jack) Walters, Elaine (Jeff) Kohner, Sondra (Vernon) Drake; sister-in-law, Virginia Alley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Rescue Mission.
