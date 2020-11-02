ROSE HILL – Gary Eugene Townson, 80, died October 29, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on November 6 at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Private interment will follow.
Memorials will be established with Kansans For Life, Union Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army.
