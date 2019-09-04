DERBY – Gary Dee Behrens, born September 2, 1938, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Celebration of Life 4-6 p.m. Sunday, September 8 in the Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave., Derby, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Alice Behrens; brothers, Lawrence and Robert Behrens.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn; children, William (Tracy) Behrens, Erin (Con) Nguyen; grandchildren, Chalese (Tony) Araiza, Christina Behrens; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Violet Araiza; siblings, Louise Fenn and twin brother Jerry (Sharon) Behrens; numerous nieces and nephews, along with a loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are with the Healthwell Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org/donate); or “The Gary Behrens Art Memorial” c/o Derby Citizens Recreation Association, PO Box 324, Derby, KS 67037-0324 (make checks payable to DCRA).
