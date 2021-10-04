Galen Lee Robinson, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 29, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, and funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd, Derby, with burial to follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Derby.
Galen was born in Larned, Kan., to Harold Dean Robinson and Eileen E. (Couchman) Donham on May 22, 1957. Galen worked at BG Products as a Purchasing Specialist for the past few years. He enjoyed family, friends, sports, work, and many other things such as being outdoors.
He graduated from Lyons High School in 1975 and from Friends University in 1979, where he played football and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
His faith was very important to him, and he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Old Path’s Baptist Church.
Galen was preceded in death by his father, Harold Dean Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carrie R. (Johnson) Robinson, Derby; mother, Eileen E. (Couchman) Donham; children, Taylor Robinson (fiancée Sarah Schmidt), Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Spencer (Karli) Robinson, Derby; siblings, Sheri Johannsen, Lyons, Kan., and Karen Little, Derby; many extended family and friends.
Memorials may be sent to Derby Jr Football and/or Derby Rec Center Baseball (formerly Babe Ruth Baseball), Derby, Kan. To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
