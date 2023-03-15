Galen (Abie) Eugene Eberhardt, 87, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Derby, Kansas.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
He was born October 6, 1935, to Wilbur and Doris (Johnson) Eberhardt in Deshler, Nebraska.
Galen attended parochial school at Peace Lutheran School and High School in Deshler, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church. Galen and Joan (Pohlmann) were married on December 23, 1956, and had 66 years together.
He served in the US Air Force and retired in 1975 with his last tour of duty at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, KS. After retiring, he continued his education by attending WSU (Wichita State University) and receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1985. After retiring from the Air Force and while continuing his education, Galen and his wife, Joan, worked for Hidden Lakes Golf Course managing the grill. He, then, went to work at Del’s Daylight Donuts rolling and delivering those delicious donuts we all loved so much.
Galen loved his “Huskers” and would spend hours watching all Husker sports on TV with Joan. They also were avid Chicago Cubs, KC Royals, and KC Chiefs fans, always watching games together and cheering on their teams. He always looked forward to KC Royals opening day and a trip to KC on the party bus with all his buddies!
Galen was also a high school official for KSHSAA for 40 plus years, officiating football, volleyball, basketball, and softball. Galen also officiated ASA/USA mens fast-pitch, slow-pitch, and JO softball for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Doris Eberhardt, and granddaughter, Hanna Lynn Eberhardt.
Galen is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Eberhardt; children Marcia Geisert (Greg) of Newport News, VA, Brad Eberhardt (Kim Fuller) of Derby, Kim Reed (Butch) of Derby, and Dawn Orahood (Allen) of Williamsport, IN; his 19 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to WSU Softball or Our Savior Lutheran Church of Mulvane.
