DERBY – Fred Eldon Miller, 88, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home in Derby, Kan. Burial will be at the Udall Cemetery, and a private family graveside service is planned.
Fred was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Udall, Kan., where he resided until 1972. He was educated in the Udall schools, graduating with the class of 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Vera Francis Scott, on July 12, 1951, and together they raised their children in Udall. They remained married for 63 years until Vera’s death.
From the mid ’50s until 1971, Fred owned and operated the Mobil service station in downtown Udall and was an active member of the Udall volunteer fire department and the United Methodist church. In 1971, Fred joined in business with his brother-in-law, Edward E. Scott, to help establish Superior School Supply Company in Parsons, Kan. He and his wife Vera remained in Parsons until 1986 when they moved to Derby in support of that business, retiring in 1998. He and Vera remained in Derby and were members of the Madison Avenue Methodist Church. Fred was a veteran of the US Navy and Naval Reserves, serving from 1951 through 1959.
He is survived by his children, Roger (Brenda) Miller of Andover, Ronald (Donna) Miller of Fenton, Mo., Rhonda Dieker of Derby, and Ryan (Patta) Miller of Wichita; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Frederick and Zera Vesta Miller; his wife Vera Francis; infant son Steven Leroy; as well as three brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
