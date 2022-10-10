Fred Donaldson passed away at passed away at Robert J. Dole Medical Center on Oct. 4, 2022, at the age of 79. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. A graveside interment will directly follow at the Kansas Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Winfield, Kan.
Fred was preceded in death by his father Roy and his mother Frances.
He is survived by his brother Jim; nephew Alan and wife Alyssa and their children; and his good friends Charlie Hon, Make Shock, Ron Brandon and Lyle Higgins.
Fred grew up in the Midwestern states, as his father was a traveling salesman. In 1961, he graduated from Derby High School in Derby, Kan. He later married a girl from Wichita in 1962 and had one child, Darin Dwayne. He divorced in 1963.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1964 and toured Hawaii, Japan, Philippines, Hong Kong and Vietnam abroad an aircraft carrier. He served three tours of duty in the Tonkin Gulf, just off the coast of Vietnam. He was out of the Navy in 1968 and returned to Wichita.
He married again in 1972 and had one son, Derek De Shane. He divorced in 1974.
In 1976, Fred joined a horse race as part of the bicentennial celebration. The race started in Saratoga Springs, N.Y He didn’t ride a horse but rather was selling souvenirs (belt buckles, T-shirts, ball hats, etc.). He then helped to run the race after the original organizers went bankrupt. After the completion of the race, he and five others took an old 65-passenger school bus they had been using to haul hay and supplies for the race and took it down to Mazatlan, Mexico, and spent three weeks on the beach.
He moved back to Wichita until late 1978, then spent a few months in Vegas and California then moved to Dallas and started a catering business with an old high school pal. That’s “Roach Coach” or “Mobile Snack Truck.” They went to businesses at break time and lunchtime to sell food and drinks. They were the owners, operators and sole employees. It being a cash business every day was a payday. The winter months were slow, so in the winter of 1981 he and a friend went to Columbia, South America, for about four weeks.
Fred worked in and around Dallas-Ft. Worth for about six years, but by then, Dallas seemed a little too crowded for an old Kansas boy, so he sold out his business. He and another friend spent some time in California sightseeing Disneyland, Universal Studios, Magic Mountain, Hollywood, Laguna Beach, and about everything southern California had to offer.
Back in Wichita, unfortunately, he was with the wrong crowd, fast lifestyle and easy money. His next three years were spent at Leavenworth Federal Prison, learning and growing.
Fred then bought a catering truck in Dallas and brought it back to Wichita. He started building another business in 1990. He built and sold three different trucks and routes after that. He took a year off and drove an old mobile trailer R.V. to all four corners of the U.S.; Vancouver, Canada; Lake Guerrero, Mexico, and Cozumel. In 1994 and 1995, Fred and a friend, Charlie Hon, rode their motorcycles to Sturgis, N.D. It’s one of the largest annual motorcycle events in the world, which is held annually on the first full week of August. In 2003, he joined all the Donaldson cousins in a reunion in Denver, Colo.
In Fred’s retirement years, he slowed down a bit and was pretty much a Wichita man. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
