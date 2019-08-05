DERBY – Frankie L. Norris, 89, homemaker, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Derby. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, August 7; funeral service 10 am Thursday, August 8, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Frankie was born July 29, 1930 in Neodesha, to Luther and Lillie Maness. They preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert M. Cox; her second husband, Richard Q. Norris; son, Robert N. Cox; one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include her son Brian Cox (Jennifer), of Derby; daughter, Vickie Stimits (Douglas), of Wichita; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials have been established with the Derby Senior Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd., #100, Derby, KS 67037 and Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N Rock Rd., Bldg. 200, 213, Wichita, KS 67226. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
