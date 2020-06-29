Frankie L. Gassert, 91, retired real estate agent, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her son’s home in Wichita, Kan.
Private services pending.
She was born Oct 31, 1928, in Cordell, Okla., to Harriet and Ernest Steelman, cotton farmers. She married Melvin Gassert on Nov 21, 1947, in Winfield, Kan., and moved to Derby in 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Melvin L. Gassert, Don Shepherd, and Norman C. Whitcomb; and her daughters Joyce (Gordon) Kaufman and June (Randy) Keesling.
Survived by her sons Fred (Carol) Gassert and John (Linda) Gassert, both of Wichita; her daughter Linda (Randy) Sessions of Derby; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren.
Our heartfelt thanks to Provident Hospice for their great care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Frankie Gassert Memorial for the Norman C. Whitcomb and Frankie L. Gassert MBA Fellowship at Wichita State University Foundation. https://foundation.wichita.edu/current-memorials
