WICHITA – Frank Smith, 94, died August 7, 2019, in Wichita. A private family inurnment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Pansy Smith; brothers, Charles and Donald Smith; and sister, Margaret Collins. He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith; daughter, Annetta (Richard) Frankel; brothers, Tom Smith and Phil Smith; sisters, Katherine Southworth and Irene VanGilder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 or American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206.
