DERBY – Frank Bible, 96, retired Boeing Mail Room supervisor, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Private family graveside service at a later date.
He was born July 1, 1923, to Frank and Mary in Belle Plaine, Kan. He was a member of the Derby Masonic Lodge for 65 years and Midian Shrine for over 60 years. Frank was an avid bowler. He and Maxine loved to travel; going on several cruises and making a wide variety of Christmas candies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70+ years, Maxine Bible; parents.
Frank is survived by his son, Kim Bible, Myles (Vicki) Bible, Trent (Peggy) Bible; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Imogene Dey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derby Health & Rehabilitation in memory of Frank Bible, 731 Klein Circle, Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
