SLIDELL, La. – Francis “Allen” Jones passed peacefully in Slidell, La., on May 11, 2020, at the age of 72. Services and interment are pending at this time.
He was born the third child and the second son of Cecil and Georgia Maxine Jones on September 19, 1947.
Allen attended public school in Eureka, Kan., until the family moved to Yates Center, Kan., in 1956. He then attended Yates Center public schools until the family moved to Chanute, Kan., where he graduated at Chanute High School.
Allen was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967; military training was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He served with a tour in Vietnam and he was honorably discharged in 1969.
Allen attended the University of Missouri, St. Louis and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration while simultaneously working for Borden’s Dairy Products. Upon graduation he moved his family to New Orleans where he began his career with Standard Brands and within a couple of years accepted a position in New Jersey working for Hills Brothers Coffee. Within a couple of years, Allen returned to Louisiana and pursued a career in telecommunications where he retired.
Allen was preceded in death by his father Cecil Jones; mother Georgia Maxine Jones; brother Hal Michael Jones; and stepdaughter Allison Gilmore.
Allen is survived by his daughter Stephanie Jones-Revere; grandson Jacob Revere; ex-wives Diana (Stout) Jones and Carol (Lamb Gilmore) Jones (Whited); stepdaughter Brandy Gilmore; sister Saraphena Tannahill (Art); brother Charles Jones (Mary); and numerous nieces and a nephew.
