DERBY – Frances Darlene Gates, 87, retired registered nurse from Wesley Medical Center, homemaker and volunteer, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at home in Derby. Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-7 p.m. (with family present 5-7 p.m.) at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Memorial service: 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Derby.
She was born in Concordia, Kan., on October 15, 1934, and grew up on a farm north of Delphos. She completed her nursing education at Marymount College in Salina, Kan., after high school.
Darlene met her late husband, Duane, when she was visiting Duane’s cousin Virginia in Jamestown, Kan. They married in 1955. In 1960, they moved to Pratt, Kan., and then became part of the Derby community in 1963. Darlene volunteered at Woodlawn United Methodist Church's Thrift Store in Derby and helped make meals for families of loved ones.
Darlene is survived by three sons: Steve Gates (Tammie), Jeff Gates (Mike Moran), and Rod Gates (Kim); 7 grandchildren: Zach Thrush (Danielle), Jared Gates, Dylan Gates, Tyler Gates, Andy Gates, Ashley Forbes (Bob), and Skyler Gates Moran; and 2 great-grandchildren, Tobyn Thrush and Brecken Thrush.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Duane Gates; and siblings Irene, Maxine, Galen, and Delmar.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Laughing Feet Performers, PO Box 48494, Wichita, KS 67201. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
