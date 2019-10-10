A celebration of life for Feryl Lynn Baxter (Farr) will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Feryl left on a new adventure on Tuesday, October 8 after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Derby, Feryl was a volunteer with the Derby Historical Museum. She was also initially involved with several committees helping to organize Derby's sesquicentennial celebration, as well as the memory book of Derby.
Feryl was born November 29, 1965, to Francis and Rita Farr, both deceased. Anyone who met or knew
Feryl will always remember her bright smile and beautiful spirit.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Loren; her greatest pride and joy, son, Connor; brother, Randy Farr (Elaine) of Kansas City; niece, Sarah, of Columbia, Mo.; as well as many, many friends and associates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for Connor or to the Derby Historical Museum in Feryl's memory.
