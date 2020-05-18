DERBY – Fern "Eddell" Williams, 82, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
No service will be held at this time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Williams and seven siblings.
Eddell is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lee Williams; grandson, Christopher Lee Williams; brothers, Richard Wieland, Michael Wieland, and Roy Wieland; daughter-in-law, Shari Johnston; stepgrandson, Chad Riordan; beloved pets, Bella and Pretty.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206.
