DERBY – Everett Wayne Scovel, 91, retired Boeing engineer, passed away December 3, 2019. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10 at The First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; siblings, Wanda Watson, Jack Scovel.
Everett is survived by his daughters, Susan Hammer, Karen (Andrew) Boocock, Linda (Dan) Ingrim; 7 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the church and Wichita Habitat For Humanity, 130 E. Murdock St. #102, Wichita, KS 67214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.