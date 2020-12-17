DERBY – Evelyn Twigg, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Visitation: Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 with one hour viewing prior to service, both at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Rd., #380, Wichita, KS 67206.
