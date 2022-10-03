DERBY – Evelyn Ann Kersting, 93, died Sept. 29, 2022. Visitation with family will be Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby.
Evelyn was a lifetime Derby resident, retired from Cessna Aircraft, a member of First Presbyterian Church and many Derby organizations.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anna Schwartz; son Donald; son-in-law Calvin Crittenden; and brothers Harold, Myron and Jerry Schwartz.
She is survived by sons Kevin (Rendi) of Topeka, Brian (Linda) of Cheney, David of Derby; daughters Linda of Wichita, Lori of Derby, Lisa Crittenden of Derby; daughter-in-law Laura Kersting of Douglass; 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family members.
Memorials have been established with First Presbyterian Church Choir and the Derby Historical Museum.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.