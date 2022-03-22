Eugene F. Epperson, 88, died March 17, 2022, in Wichita. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Wichita.
Born August 30, 1933, in Baxter Springs, he was the son of Fayette M. and Freda (McDowell) Epperson. He married Cecilia Sanchez in 1957. She preceded him in death in 2013. Eugene was a graduate of Wichita State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. He worked as a Quality Engineer for NCR in Wichita.
He is survived by his children, Rene Epperson, Mark Epperson, Diane Cole, Alan Epperson; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.