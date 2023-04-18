Esther V. Hedges (Burt), 95, passed away on April 13, 2023, with her family by her side. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Esther was born in Yates Center, Kan., January 12, 1928, to Elias and Edna Knotts, and was raised in Eureka, Kan. She met Ezra “Zeke” Burt while attending Emporia State Teachers College and they were married in 1947. A caring mother, she raised Lynda, Connie, Susan, and Jim, whom she doted on to her last day.
After moving to Wichita in 1970, she learned a new skill and became a hearing-impaired interpreter for Allen Elementary School until her retirement in 1988. She met and married Norman Hedges in 1987. They spent many retirement years traveling and seeing the world.
Esther enjoyed sharing her love of puns and never missed an opportunity to sneak one in, leaving her company either laughing or groaning, sometimes both. She never shied away from hard work and was willing to help whenever needed on projects large or small. She was an avid bridge player and terrible cook. She appreciated fashion and liked to dress up for any and all occasions. She loved her family and was the life of family gatherings. She was cherished and will be missed by many.
Preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, George Knotts and Anita Fleagle.
Survivors include husband, Norman Hedges; sister, Ruth Shupe, Emporia; daughters; Lynda Burt, Council Grove, Kan., Connie Pryor (Sam) Derby, Kan., Susan Richardson (Kent) Wichita, Kan.; son, Jim Burt, Nixa, Mo.; stepsons; Roger Hedges (Pam), Allen Hedges (Becky). Eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A lover of animals, she requested donations be made in her name to the Kansas Humane Society. https://give.kshumane.org/give/372955/#!/donation/checkout
