DERBY – Esaias (meaning Salvation of the Lord) Aziel (meaning God is my strength) Ramirez, age 12 weeks, was born Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, Kan. and life-watched to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. He passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Visitation: Friday, January 24 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; funeral service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Janu-ary 25, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Dinner will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church in the Knights of Columbus Hall.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Donovan.
Esaias is survived by his parents, Andrew and Emily Ramirez, (owners of Alpha Bin Cleaning); four siblings, Lilliana, age 8, Prisciliana, age 7, Andrew Jr., age 5, Annalise, age 2; grandparents, Tony and Jenny Ramirez and Tracy Grimes; great-grandparents, Dale and Patty Willis; aunts and uncles, Pablo Cynthia Mendoza, Petra Ramirez, Tony and Maggie Ramirez, Patricia Ramirez, and Natalie Grimes; and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2502 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108 or Children's Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, Kan-sas City, MO 64108.
