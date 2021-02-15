Erna Ruth (Stucky) Ott, 89, peacefully passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Visitation will be at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby, Kan., from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with family in attendance from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at Colonial Heights Assembly of God, Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. The service will also be streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend.
Erna was born Sep. 14, 1931, in Pretty Prairie, Kan. She was the seventh of 12 children. Erna attended Pretty Prairie Public Schools, graduating in 1949. Erna married the love of her life, Lloyd, on Aug. 6, 1950. Erna attended Wichita State University earning a Bachelor in Elementary Education (1968) and a Master in Elementary Education (1974). She taught first and second grade in USD 259 for 23 years.
Erna was passionate about many things. She was a committed wife, mother, grandma and Nana. Erna enjoyed spending time with her family, especially birthdays and holidays. Faithfully, she prayed for her family, calling each family member by name.
After Erna accepted Christ as her personal Savior in 1952, Erna attended church regularly and enjoyed worshiping with her family. She was involved in Christian education, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Director of Vacation Bible School, Junior High and Young Adult Sunday School teacher, and PreK Missionettes teacher. She wanted to make a difference in the lives of children.
Erna and Lloyd always enjoyed travelling. From the time they were married, they frequently made trips to visit family. A family vacation every year made special memories and provided loads of family fun. She and Lloyd became world travelers. She made many trips to Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico and Canada.
After retiring in 1991, she became a true sports enthusiast. Basketball was her favorite sport but any sport would do, even golf. The WSU Shockers will miss a true fan.
Erna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Lloyd; her parents, Eli and Tillie (Kaufman) Stucky; two brothers, Elmer and Harry; and four sisters, Doris Stucky, Esther Flickner, Laura Stucky and Elfreda Brown.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan (Dan) Heasley, Peggy (Glen) Basler, and Debra (Dustin) Beeson; six grandchildren, Aimee (Ryan) Prettyman, Philip (Kristin) Heasley, Erin Basler, Andrew (Alyssa) Schmidt, Brandon (Annie) Schmidt, Josh (Frankie) Beeson; three great-grandchildren, Addison and Jackson Heasley and Ava Prettyman; four sisters, Vi McCaslin, Letha Schrag, Kathy (Jerry) French and Geri Emery; one brother, Bill Stucky; and Janie (JW) Luman, Gary Ott and Bobbie Ott.
A memorial has been established through Colonial Heights Assembly of God for the benefit of Missions.
