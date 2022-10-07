Erlene (Ewy) Farr died on Oct. 5, 2022 at age 84. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo & Sarah Ewy and her brother, Marvin Ewy.
She is survived by daughters Tracy (Steve) Blake and Vicki (Jeff) Smith, both of Derby; grandsons Eli (Sara) Shunatona and Brett (Samantha) Smith; brothers Harold (Joan) Ewy of Camdenton, Mo.; Ralph (Cheryl) Ewy of Moore, Okla.; and sister Karen (Richard) Suenram, Syria, Va.; as well as seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby KS 67037.
