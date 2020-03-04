Emmet P. Ware, 68, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita after a long battle with Alpha-1.
There will be a celebration of life at Wyldewood Cellars Winery, Mulvane, Kan., on April 14 at 1 p.m.
Emmet was born on April 7, 1951, in Sullivan, Mo., to Emmet and Eva Ware. He attended Sullivan High School and Bailey Tech College. He received a degree in mechanics and engineering.
Emmet was united in marriage in 1969 to Brenda Pennock Webb, to which his daughter Leann Ware was born. They later divorced.
He moved to Wichita, Kan., in the early 1980s, where he and his second wife, Debra L. Carlton, were united in marriage in 1985. Emmet then gained a son, Rich Carlton, and the adventures of life would then follow.
Emmet loved to tinker with and build anything his mind could come up with. He and Rich started a Go-Kart team together; they both loved it and did well in it. In 1998, Emmet received his patent on a remote-controlled forklift that he designed and built. This led to the creation of FAST (Father and Son Team) Manufacturing in order to produce it. He also made parts for BIG DOG motorcycles, but the business later closed due to his health.
Tragedy then struck the family…Emmet lost his wife Debby in 2003. He later met his present wife, Ronda McKnight.
Emmet loved the KC Chiefs and his dream was to watch them make it to the Super Bowl. The dream came true this year; he got to watch them make it to and WIN the Super Bowl! He loved to sing karaoke, go camping, boating, fishing, and spend time with family. He definitely lived life to the fullest.
Emmet is survived by his wife, Ronda McKnight of the home; daughter Leann Ware of Kansas; son Rich Carlton and wife Janelle of Missouri; daughter Raylene Nevil and husband Erek of Kansas; 6 grandsons: Chase and Hunter Oswald of Kansas, Tripp and Tucker Carlton of Missouri, Wyatt Somers of Kansas, and Colton Nevil of Kansas; 2 granddaughters: Teah Carlton of Missouri and Emma Somers of Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmet and Eva Ware; wife Debby Carlton Ware; brother Bob Ware; and a niece, Andrea.
