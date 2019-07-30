ROSE HILL - Emma Joan Jones, 81, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. A memorial service was held July 27 at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jones; two brothers, Bill Mays and Johnny Mays, two sisters, Dixie Jones and Faye Goad.
Emma is survived by her two children, Eric M. Jones (Vielka) and Martha E. Smith (Robert); four grandchildren, Lindsay McDermott (Andrew), Brandon Smith (Miranda), Nadine Jones-Gallardo, Gabriel Jones-Gallardo; two great grandchildren; brother, Danny L. Mays (Tina); many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Memorials have been established with American Cancer Society, 236 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Dementia Society of America, 114 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901.
