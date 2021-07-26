DERBY – Emma Eileen Hoover, 92, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Visitation: Tuesday, July 27, with family receiving friends 5-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside services will be private and held only for immediate family.
Born November 22, 1928, to Ed Green Riggins and Lillie Vena Marie (Haack) Riggins, Emma was raised on a farm outside Knowles, Okla. She graduated from Beaver High School (1946, Beaver, Okla.), Wilcox Beauty Academy (1948, Dodge City, Kan.), and Kansas Cosmetologists Association (1949, Wichita, Kan.). Emma met her husband Harry in Dodge City and they were married in November of 1950. They relocated to Derby where she was a homemaker and raised their four children. Later on, she would return to work for 18 years as a cafeteria worker at the Derby High School before she retired.
Our loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother dedicated her life to her family. Emma loved her pets and family dearly and she will be greatly missed. She loved cooking, crossword puzzles, crocheting and working with flowers.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Lillie Riggins; brother Oscar Riggins; sisters Betty Maxine Riggins Neel, Eva Bell Riggins Van Horn, and Pauline Marie Riggins Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Richard Hoover, in 1992.
Emma is survived by her four children: Dennis (Jill) Hoover, Rose Hill; Gary (Selina) Hoover, Wichita; Karen (Gary) Miller, Wichita; and Steve (Stacy) Hoover, Grove, Okla. Emma was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers send donations to animal rescues at El Paso Animal Hospital, 841 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037 (elpasoanimalhospital.com); or Beauties and Beasts, 114 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211 (beautiesandbeasts.org).
