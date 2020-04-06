DERBY – Elvin Harold Stockebrand, 94, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his son's residence.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 8 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St. S., Derby.
He was a truck driver for Safeway for many years.
Elvin is survived by his daughter Vonnie Vaughn (Mike); son Greg Stockebrand (Teresa); grandchildren Greg Vaughn, Nate Ramirez (Dawn), Lesley Vaughn (Bobby Bankston), Gregory Stockebrand (Mary), Brian Stockebrand; great-grandchildren Bayleigh Vaughn, Phoenix Ramirez, Liam Bankston; sister Doris Cosgrove.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie E. and Hazel G. Stockebrand; brother Orville "Sonny" Stockebrand and wife Doris; sisters Vivian Parks and husband Ray, Leona Maun and husband Jack, and brother-in-law Tommy Cosgrove.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assoc. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.