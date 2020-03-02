DERBY – Elizabeth J. "Liz" Swaney, 77, formerly of Rose Hill, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Living Word Christian Church, 201 N. Derby.
Liz was preceded in death by her father, Byron Blackwood; her mother and stepfather, Helen and Everett Ross; brother, Jon Blackwood; and her great-granddaughter, Stella Joy Swaney.
Survivors include her husband, Kent; sons, Scott (Lawava) and Steve (Donna); daughter, Shelly Weber (Scott); 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with Living Word Christian Church, 201 N. Derby, Derby, KS 67037. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.